KARACHI-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced the names of new office-bearers of the party’s Sindh chapter following the directives of Imran Khan.

PTI Secretary General Asad Umar announced the appointment of MNAs Mahmood Moulvi and Saifur Rehman as senior vice presidents of the Sindh chapter. Jamal Siddiqui has been appointed as the information secretary of PTI.

Siddiqui replaced the lawmaker Arsalan Ghumman from the post of PTI Sindh information secretary. Moreover, Nisar Shar was appointed additional secretary information and MPA Adeel Ahmed and Ufaq Baloch were appointed deputy information secretaries. A notification was also issued by Asad Umar in this regard.

In another development, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Fawad Chaudhary said that his party wanted talks with the coalition government to succeed but at the same time contended that it had a “strategy” in place in case the talks failed.

“PTI wants the success of negotiations [with the government], but it has formulated a strategy in case of failure of talks,” the former information minister tweeted. He further said that PTI will not remain silent if the government treats the Constitution as garbage and the public as insects.