ATTOCK - Former MNA and PTI Leader Tahir Sadiq and provincial assembly PP-3 candidate and PTI leader retired brigadier Sardar Asim Nawaz Khan have con­demned raid on the house of former Punjab chief minis­ter Chaudhry Parvez Elahi. While talking to media per­sons, they said that breaking the doors of Parvez Elahi’s house with an armored ve­hicle and harassing women was a gross violation of hu­man rights, and the present government was exhibiting the politics of revenge. They said that PTI leaders and workers cannot be intimi­dated by such nefarious tac­tics. They said present govt cannot escape from elections by using state machinery against the PTI leadership.