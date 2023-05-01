ATTOCK - Former MNA and PTI Leader Tahir Sadiq and provincial assembly PP-3 candidate and PTI leader retired brigadier Sardar Asim Nawaz Khan have condemned raid on the house of former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi. While talking to media persons, they said that breaking the doors of Parvez Elahi’s house with an armored vehicle and harassing women was a gross violation of human rights, and the present government was exhibiting the politics of revenge. They said that PTI leaders and workers cannot be intimidated by such nefarious tactics. They said present govt cannot escape from elections by using state machinery against the PTI leadership.
May 01, 2023
May 01, 2023
