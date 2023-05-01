Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marri­yum Aurangzeb on Sunday expressed her delight at the launch of #PTVFlix today which would con­nect the viewers with a national treasure including the golden era of the PTV.

In a tweet, she said the project was initiated in July 2022, a new video streaming OTT platform on which users globally can access PTV’s vast library of content, including TV shows, dramas, documenta­ries, sports, and other programs. The minister said that over the years, PTV has produced content that has become a national treasure. “Popular dramas and PTV shows like Dhoop Kangar, and Aynakwala Jin have become a part of our collective memory”, she maintained. PTV Flix has a rich library of current and old content that users can easily access, she said.