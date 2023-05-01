ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday expressed her delight at the launch of #PTVFlix today which would connect the viewers with a national treasure including the golden era of the PTV.
In a tweet, she said the project was initiated in July 2022, a new video streaming OTT platform on which users globally can access PTV’s vast library of content, including TV shows, dramas, documentaries, sports, and other programs. The minister said that over the years, PTV has produced content that has become a national treasure. “Popular dramas and PTV shows like Dhoop Kangar, and Aynakwala Jin have become a part of our collective memory”, she maintained. PTV Flix has a rich library of current and old content that users can easily access, she said.