Share:

A case has been registered against former Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema at the Police Station Ghakhar in Gujranwala.

The said case was registered on the complaint of a woman named Mehwish. The plaintiff has taken a stand that an attempt was made to kidnap her at the behest of Omar Sarfraz Cheema and Tanveer Safdar.

She said accused Farooq, Quddus, Sadiq and others destroyed her crop. They even tortured her and ripped her clothes.

The police registered a case against the former governor of Punjab under provisions including kidnapping and mistreatment.