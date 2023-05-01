LAHORE    -   With the arbitration of Punjab Ombudsman Office, the cumula­tive payment of Rs152.279 mil­lion has been started to 506 own­ers as the price of their 300 kanal of land acquired by District Collec­tor Sheikhupura for construction of Lahore-Karachi Motorway In­terchange at Mauza Faizpur Khu­rd, Dhudian and Sagian Par Kalan. 

The Ombudsman Office spokes­man told media here on Sunday that these landowners had been waiting for payments of their ac­quired portions of land since 2016.

In their respective applications to Punjab Ombudsman, Mian Ri­azuddin and Mansoor Ali of La­hore had pleaded that payments for their acquired land had not been made by the government. They not only sought the rightful payments based on Deputy Com­missioner’s (DC) rate but also de­manded additional compensation for the utilization of their acquired lands since 2016, he added.

Robbers kidnap two in Ghotki

During the proceedings, the Ombudsman Maj (Retd) Azam Suleman Khan found double reg­istration of Khasra numbers and some delays in the land acquisi­tion process.

Consequently, the ombudsman office had immediately informed the Board of Revenue (BOR) that prima facie, there was a lack of oversight in monitoring the per­formance of land acquisition col­lectors, after their attachments with provincial government de­partments, because the govern­ment had deposited substantial funds in the collectors’ accounts for the land acquisition but those funds were not utilised thus caus­ing delays in payments to land owners.

The Ombudsman also ordered the BOR for putting in order an institutionalized for monitor­ing the land acquisition collec­tors’ performance, and ensuring timely payments to the owners of acquired lands, the spokesman added.