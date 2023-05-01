Share:

LAHORE - With the arbitration of Punjab Ombudsman Office, the cumula­tive payment of Rs152.279 mil­lion has been started to 506 own­ers as the price of their 300 kanal of land acquired by District Collec­tor Sheikhupura for construction of Lahore-Karachi Motorway In­terchange at Mauza Faizpur Khu­rd, Dhudian and Sagian Par Kalan.

The Ombudsman Office spokes­man told media here on Sunday that these landowners had been waiting for payments of their ac­quired portions of land since 2016.

In their respective applications to Punjab Ombudsman, Mian Ri­azuddin and Mansoor Ali of La­hore had pleaded that payments for their acquired land had not been made by the government. They not only sought the rightful payments based on Deputy Com­missioner’s (DC) rate but also de­manded additional compensation for the utilization of their acquired lands since 2016, he added.

During the proceedings, the Ombudsman Maj (Retd) Azam Suleman Khan found double reg­istration of Khasra numbers and some delays in the land acquisi­tion process.

Consequently, the ombudsman office had immediately informed the Board of Revenue (BOR) that prima facie, there was a lack of oversight in monitoring the per­formance of land acquisition col­lectors, after their attachments with provincial government de­partments, because the govern­ment had deposited substantial funds in the collectors’ accounts for the land acquisition but those funds were not utilised thus caus­ing delays in payments to land owners.

The Ombudsman also ordered the BOR for putting in order an institutionalized for monitor­ing the land acquisition collec­tors’ performance, and ensuring timely payments to the owners of acquired lands, the spokesman added.