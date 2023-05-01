Share:

Rain with wind and thunderstorm is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Punjab, Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next twelve hours.

However, isolated heavy falls and hailstorm is likely in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Potohar region.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad nineteen degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-three, Karachi twenty-six, Peshawar twenty-two, Quetta fourteen, Gilgit twelve, Murree nine and Muzafarabad seventeen degree centigrade.

According to Met Office weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy and chances of rain with wind thunderstorm weather is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Anantnag and Baramula eleven degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-three, Leh minus-one, Pulwama ten and Shopian nine degree centigrade.