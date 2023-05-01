Share:

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rahman and Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi have extended felicitations and best wishes to all the workforce of Pakistan on the occasion of International Workers' Day today.

In his message the Governor said sustainable economic and social development cannot be achieved without giving rights to the working class.

In his message, caretaker Chief Minister paid tribute to the heroic struggle of the workers in the construction and development of the country.

He said the caretaker government has increased the minimum wage for workers from 25 thousand to 32 thousand rupees.