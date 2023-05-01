Share:

PESHAWAR - Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mu­hammad Azam Khan on Sunday said that dream of development and prosperity cannot be realised with­out protection and dignity of the working class in the society.

“The role of the working class is of key importance in national development and prosperity. We can achieve development goals only by ensuring the wel­fare of labor and working-class and the protection of their rights,” the Chief Minister said in a message is­sued here on the occasion of the International La­bour Day (May 1).

The Chief Minister said that International Labour Day highlights the greatness of labour and the im­portance of the working class in the national devel­opment.

He said that the welfare and protection of workers are one of the priorities of any state because workers are the backbone of national development.

The role is valued because the workers put their blood and sweat together to provide the foundation for national development and prosperity, said the Chief Minister.

“This section deserves special attention not only from the government level but also from all the pow­erful sections and circles of the society.”

“We all need to play our best role for the welfare of the working people and to solve the problems faced by them.”

Stronger and more prosperous this class will re­sult in a developed and prosperous nation, said Azam Khan.

“On the occasion of International Labour Day, I pay tribute to the working class of the country for their important role in national construction and develop­ment and assure that the caretaker provincial gov­ernment will take all possible measures for the wel­fare of the working class of the province,” the CM said.