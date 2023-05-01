Share:

RAWALPINDI - Secretary Information and Cul­ture Punjab Ali Nawaz Malik has said that 31.30 million rupees have been allocated for the in­stallation of two new tube wells and maintenance of two water filtration plants in Media Town Rawalpindi and Information Min­ister Punjab Aamir Mir will soon perform their groundbreaking.

He said that the Punjab govern­ment is solving the problems of people associated with media on a priority basis and the long-stand­ing problems of Media Town are being solved on the same basis.

On this occasion, Director Films and Publications Hamid Javed Awan, Deputy MD Punjab Journalist Housing Foundation Haseeb Zaidi, Director Informa­tion Rawalpindi Muhammad Awais, President Management Committee Press Club Housing Society Rana Tahir, Vice Presi­dent Tariq Malik, Secretary Gen­eral Tariq Chaudhry, Finance Secretary Muhammad Amjad, Manager Admin Hafeez Malik, Senior Journalist Khalid Mehm­ood, Nasir Mir, Jahangir Minhas, Azhar Farooq, Waheed Chaudhry and Amjad Siddiqui were also present. Secretary Information and Culture Punjab Ali Nawaz Malik said that a piece of land has been allocated for establishing a hospital in Media Town Rawal­pindi and in this regard Health Minister Punjab Dr. Jamal Nasir has also expressed interest.

He said that the establishment of a hospital in Media Town will benefit the entire area as there is no government treatment fa­cility in all the adjacent housing societies of Media Town.

Secretary Information and Culture Ali Nawaz Malik said that the installation of street­lights in all the blocks of Media Town will also be ensured and in this regard, the Rawalpindi Development Authority is be­ing contacted. The information and Culture Secretary visited the media during which he was given a detailed briefing about the facilities in Media Town.

President Management Com­mittee Press Club Housing Soci­ety Rana Tahir thanked the In­formation and Culture Secretary Ali Nawaz Malik for visiting Me­dia Town and said that the Pun­jab government and Information Minister Aamir Mir are taking practical steps to solve the prob­lems of journalists.