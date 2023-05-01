Share:

RAWALPINDI - Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former federal interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Sunday that politics had now become enmity, the conse­quences of which would be dire.

In his tweet on the social net­working site Twitter, Sheikh Rashid said the negotiations were an excuse to deceive the Supreme Court and government was just passing the time. By May 10, there would be a final outcome of the whole episode. Pakistan is not on the agenda in the IMF Executive Board meeting on May 10. He said the rulers were in relief and the people were in grief. Mr Rashid said the next target of the govern­ment was his 4-marla red mansion, but they should be prepared for its consequences. “I have won the case in the high court, I live alone, if I am killed, I have written the names of eight people to the relevant institu­tions and I have a receipt of that as well,” said the AML chief.

Mr Rashid added that Khaqan Abbasi had blamed the govern­ment for committing corruption of Rs20 billion in flour distribu­tion. At least 20 people died seek­ing free flour in lines. According to Khaqan Abbasi government had earned Rs20 billion in a day.

The former interior minister fur­ther said that what happened at Parvez Elahi’s house, what done at the behest of the view of the caretak­er chief minister? Visit to Saudi Ara­bia was an excuse, actually Parvez was the target under the direction of Asif Ali Zardai. “When the gates are broken by armored vehicles, the votes will also go into the oven.”