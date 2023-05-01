Share:

Russia conducted heavy airstrikes on Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kyiv, between Sunday and Monday night, injuring 25 civilians, including three children, security sources said.

According to preliminary findings, the attacks were carried out with Tu-95 strategic aircraft, Serhiy Popko, the head of the Kyiv city military administration, said in a statement on his social media account.

"The air raid alert in the capital lasted for about three hours. The Russians carried out attacks simultaneously with cruise missiles and UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles or drones)," Popko said.

All Russian missiles and UAVs were destroyed by defense systems in Kyiv airspace, he claimed, adding that no civilian casualties or damage to apartments or infrastructure were reported.

“Around 02:30 a.m. (2330GMT Sunday), Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine’s territory with strategic aircraft: nine Tu-95 bombers from the Murmansk region’s Olenegorsk and two Tu-160 bombers from the Caspian Sea,” Ukraine’s state-run Ukrinform news agency quoted Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi as saying.

Russians fired 18 Kh-101/Kh-555 air-launched cruise missiles, Zaluzhnyi said on Telegram.

Ukraine's Air Force anti-aircraft defense units destroyed 15 Russian cruise missiles, according to Zaluzhnyi.

Twenty-five civilians, including three children, were injured in Russia's overnight missile attack on the Pavlohrad district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, Serhii Lysak, Dnipropetrovsk regional military ddministration head, said on Telegram.