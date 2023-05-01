Share:

LAHORE - Team Sante Polo clinched the Serena Challenge Polo Cup 2023, beating strong Beretta Asean by 4½-4 in the final played at Islamabad Polo Club on Sunday. The thrilling final match saw both the finalist teams – Beretta Asean and Sante Polo Team – matching fire-with-fire till the end and when the final whistle was blown at the end of the fourth chukker, the match was tied at 4-4 and it was a half goal handicap advantage that helped Sante Polo win the final and title by 4½-4. Babar Naseem scored the match-winning goal for Sante Polo. Ahmed Ali Tiwana (2 goals) emerged as best player of the final while his teammates Maisam Baloch and Umer Minhas also played well. Maisam was also declared the best emerging Player of the polo cup. First Lady Samina Arif Alvi was the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the event which was also attended by CEO Serena Hotels Aziz Boolani, ambassadors, diplomats from different countries, government officials, corporate community and a large number of polo enthusiasts from all walks of life.

Talking to the media, Aziz Boolani CEO Serena Hotels said: “We will continue our support for the promotion of sports in the country. He congratulated both teams on their excellent performance and sportsmanship in the polo cup.” He said that we believe in supporting sports activities through sponsorships and by providing a platform to players and teams under our Sports Diplomacy initiative.