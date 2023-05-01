Share:

PESHAWAR - President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Mohammad Ishaq has been nomi­nated as Member Board of Admin­istrators (BOAs) Export Develop­ment Fund (EDF).

According to a notification is­sued by Ministry of Commerce on Sunday, Mohammad Ishaq is among 17 businessmen of the country who have been nominat­ed as members of EDF’ BOAs.

Ishaq’s nomination has been termed as a great achievement and recognition of the SCCI’s contribu­tions in promotion of commerce and trade in the region. The busi­nessmen are expressing the hope that the nomination of SCCI Pres­ident would help strengthen ex­port-oriented industry and exports.