RAWALPINDI - Two armed men gunned down a security guard of a private housing society of Rawalpin­di in Airport police station jurisdiction late on Saturday-Sunday night. Police arrested one culprit while other man­aged to escape. SP Pothohar said that Nazir Hussain, secu­rity guard of a private hous­ing society signaled to stop two motorcyclists at barrier but instead of stopping, the alleged killers opened fire killing him on the spot. Police arrested one accused identi­fied as Nabeel and after reg­istering a case into the inci­dent and conducting raids to arrest other who managed to escape from the scene.