RAWALPINDI - Two armed men gunned down a security guard of a private housing society of Rawalpindi in Airport police station jurisdiction late on Saturday-Sunday night. Police arrested one culprit while other managed to escape. SP Pothohar said that Nazir Hussain, security guard of a private housing society signaled to stop two motorcyclists at barrier but instead of stopping, the alleged killers opened fire killing him on the spot. Police arrested one accused identified as Nabeel and after registering a case into the incident and conducting raids to arrest other who managed to escape from the scene.
