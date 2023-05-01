Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar said that it was grati­fying that the majority of total population of the country and the province consists of youths, who need to be provided with proper education, train­ing, employment opportunities for the develop­ment of the country. It is also the responsibility of the state to utilize their dream talents for the best interests of the nation, he said while talking to a delegation led by Dr. Lal Kakar, Chairman of Sha­heed Baz Muhammad Foundation, which called on him at Governor House Quetta here Sunday. Dur­ing the meeting, it was discussed about creating a taste for studies in the young generation, provid­ing intellectual guidance for character building and ensuring the participation of the youth in the country’s development. The delegation informed the Governor about the aims and objectives of Shaheed Baz Mohammad Kakar Foundation. Ap­preciating the performance of the institute, the Governor said that that there was a dire need for us to promote the trend of academic dialogue in the society, highlight the respect for differences of opinion and create creative and critical minds.