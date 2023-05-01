Share:

According to leaked documents, Khar says Pakistan should avoid appeasing the West and we can’t get full benefit of strategic partnership with China in case Islamabad maintains strategic partnership with US.

ISLAMABAD - Record of an important discussion be­tween Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar was leaked yester­day wherein the two, along with an as­sistant, were talking about Pakistan’s ties with the United States.

The record of the discussion on cru­cial foreign policy, which has been named ‘Discord Leaks’, also reveals the premier’s conversation on the United Nations’ voting on the Ukraine-Russia conflict, according to the Washington Post. During the discussion, an assis­tant advised the prime minister that supporting the resolution could jeopardise Pakistan’s trade and energy deals with Russia and would give the im­pression of a change in Pa­kistan’s position. As per the leaked documents, Khar said that Pakistan should avoid appeasing the West and that the country’s desire to main­tain a strategic partnership with the US would sacrifice the full benefits of its origi­nal strategic partnership with the long-term friendly nation China. “According to one of the leaked documents, Hina Rabbani Khar had argued in March that her country can ‘no longer try to maintain a middle ground between Chi­na and the United States’,” the Washington Post wrote in its story. Pakistani officials, ac­cording to the US news out­let, have refused to comment on the matter. The story by Washington Post, in which the record has been leaked, revolved around the declining support for the US on the war between Russia and Ukraine. “When the UN General As­sembly voted Feb. 23, Paki­stan was among 32 countries that abstained,” the media outlet’s story mentioned. The American publication’s story comes at a time when the US has already confirmed that it has no objection to Pakistan’s decision to import oil from Moscow. “Each country is go­ing to make its own sovereign decisions as it relates to its energy supply,” US State De­partment spokesperson Ved­ant Patel said during its week­ly briefing. The statement was issued in response to a ques­tion regarding Pakistan’s deal with Russia after it placed its first order for crude oil after which one cargo will dock at the Karachi port in May.