Pakistan Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid claimed on Monday that the elections would be held on May 14.

He was addressing on occasion of the labour day and said Imran Khan has given call for rally to support labourers.

He said the current rulers were facing the NAB cases before coming to power while adding the public should know they would come to jail again.

Mr Rashid stressed that the decision of the judiciary would be implemented at any cost.