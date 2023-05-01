Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain expressed his opinion over the raid at his residence carried out by the Punjab police and called the operation ‘intolerable’.

He said the police went to the house of Parvez Elahi but they were told that Mr Elahi was in the house Chaudhry Shujaat’s residence.

Then, Mr. Shujaat added, the police carried out a raid at his house and his two sons got injured in the operation. Chaudhry Salik Hussain’s hand was stitched due to injuries, he said.

The PML-Q president said the police came to arrest Mr Elahi regarding corruption of billion of rupees in Gujrat’s projects and claimed neither he nor his sons had anything to do with the case.

He stressed that the method of operation at his outside was unacceptable adding those involved should be held responsible.