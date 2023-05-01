Share:

LAHORE-Former cricket player and tennis supporter, Sohail Malik, has called for an adhoc on the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) to ensure fair and transparent elections. Sohail Malik accused the current setup of violating the PTF Constitution since November 24, 2022. He called on strong sports units, such as the Army, WAPDA, Navy, Air Force, HEC, Railways, and provinces, to take disciplinary action against the bad elements and replace them with honest, competent, and hardworking individuals. The tennis supporter emphasized the need for accountability in PTF and an investigation into other violations such as fielding overage players in age group competitions and the misuse of authority by senior officials running the federation and its so-called academy. He urged the federation to prioritize the interests of the sport and its players over personal gains.

Sohail criticized the PTF for failing to address the blunders committed by its management despite several writers having shed light on the issue. He further criticized PTF Senior Vice President Khawaja Sohail for attempting to justify the blunders through a fabricated and misleading statement.

He also pointed out that despite Khawaja’s daughter, Ushna, not playing competitive tennis in the country whole year, she was inducted into the Pakistan team to play in the Billie Jean Cup and Asian Games in July and September 2023, respectively. “It is strange that without playing a single tournament in the country whole year, she was selected the in the national team, which is a sheer injustice with other deserving players. It must be addressed well by the PTF president or otherwise, it can destroy Pakistan tennis badly.”

“It’s disappointing that PTF has failed to address the blunders committed by its management. There is a dire need for transparent and fair election process to ensure that the right people are in charge and that PTF can move forward and serve the sport and its players,” Sohail concluded.