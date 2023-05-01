Share:

QUETTA - A number of speech and sports competitions were organized in different districts of Balo­chistan on Sunday. Two speech competitions were organized in districts Lasbela and Kech in which over 220 individuals par­ticipated. Two football matches were played in districts Panjgur and Sibi. Over 350 spectators en­joyed the matches. Two cricket matches were played in districts Musakhel and Chaghi. Over 380 spectators enjoyed the events. A rally was organized to spread awareness about malaria in dis­trict Washuk. Over 25 individu­als participated in the rally.