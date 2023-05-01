Share:

ISLAMABAD - Sevaral speech and sports competitions were organised in different dis­tricts of Balochistan on Sunday.

Two speech competitions were organised in districts Lasbela and Kech in which over 220 individu­als participated.

Two football matches were played in districts Panjgur and Sibi. Over 350 spectators enjoyed the matches.

Two cricket matches were played in districts Musakhel and Chaghi. Over 380 spectators en­joyed the events.

A rally was also organised to spread awareness about malar­ia in district Washuk. Over 25 in­dividuals participated in the rally.