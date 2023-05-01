Share:

LAHORE - The Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) has rejected the ex-mill and retail price of sugar fixed by the federal govern­ment. The sugar mill own­ers have challenged the government decision re­garding the prices of the commodity in the Appel­late Committee. As per the sources, the mill owners were of the view that they cannot sell sugar – which cost them at Rs115 to Rs120 per kg for less than Rs100. They warned of moving courts if Appellate Committee rejects their appeal. It is pertinent to mention here that the gov­ernment, in response to the unprecedented 30 per­cent surge in retail sugar prices within a matter of weeks, set the retail price of sweetner at Rs98.82/kg.