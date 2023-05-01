Share:

Last night, a traumatic blast occurred in the northwestern region of Pakistan, Swat, near a police station. The disaster claimed 12 lives, and at least 50 people were brutally wounded. The Malakand DIG of police pursued the location and initially assumed the nature of the blast to be a terrorist attack. Later on, he conceded that the havoc incident was a product of ammunitions blast at the police station.

Pakistan, a country dilapidated since its inception, has witnessed numerous terrorist attacks in different locations, most of which have occurred in regions lying beside the Afghan border. Each leading incident has further deteriorated and forecasted Pakistan as the hub of terrorism, imploding the country’s economy, which is already little based on tourism.

The ruling government, as well as institutions that monitor corridors of power at the most upper positions, have to tackle terrorist trauma with an iron hand and must guarantee tutelage to the poor, not merely elite cadres of the country, who have detrimentally worsened the social structure because of their rapacious greed.

SAJID ALI NAICH,

Sindh.