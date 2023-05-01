Share:

Three people including a father and his daughter died in a road accident at Airport road adjacent to the ring road in provincial capital. The accident happened at Sunday midnight.

According to reports, the accident happened due to the collision of two cars with two motorcycles, both the cars were reportedly overspending due to a race competition. The car drivers fled the scene before the arrival of police.

According to rescue authorities, three persons died in the accident and two other are in critical condition. The deceased include a father and his daughter.

The police have arrived at the scene and started legal procedure, they have claimed that the police will trace out the drivers of the cars soon with the help of their car’s registration details.