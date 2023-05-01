Share:

I want to bring to your attention the issue of the enforcement of the ban on tinted car windows in Pakistan. Although this law exists, it is only enforced on ordinary citizens, while the elite class believes themselves to be above the law. This perception is further strengthened by the discriminatory behavior of the traffic police, who penalize only those who own ordinary cars while allowing luxury cars with tinted windows and bodyguards carrying unlicensed Kalashnikovs to roam freely.

This unfair treatment of citizens is the primary reason why the people of Pakistan refuse to trust the police. It is absurd that the law for the rich differs from that for the poor. Is it because the police get intimidated by the status and wealth of the elite or because rich people are less likely to be suspected of criminal offenses?

Whatever the reason, it is unacceptable. The law should be equal for everyone, without discrimination. It is the responsibility of the government to take adequate measures to rectify this situation and promote equality among all its citizens.

I urge you to take prompt action to enforce the ban on tinted car windows and ensure that the law is applied equally to all, regardless of their status or wealth.

MANAHIL SALEEM,

Karachi.