QUETTA - At least five people were killed due to torrential rains in different parts of the Balochistan province, said the Provincial Disaster Management Au­thority (PDMA) on Sunday.

Two people were killed in Khuz­dar, two in Machh and Lasbela and one was killed in Ketch in rain-relat­ed incidents. According to PDMA of­ficials, due to torrential rains under the influence of a powerful weath­er system, several mud houses were damaged in Chagai and Panjgur while parts of Bolan Panjra Bridge and Sonari Bridge were swept away by the Kohlu floodwaters.

The PDMA said that the work of repairing the bridges and restoring traffic was underway at both plac­es. Both the main national highways connecting Balochistan with Sindh were closed after torrential rains in Chaman, Pashin, Mastung, Daki, Dera Bugti, Kohlu, Awaran and Naseerabad flooded the streams and nullahs.

Traffic was suspended in Bolan area when alternate route of Pan­jara Bridge was washed away. The Quetta-Karachi Highway near Lasbe­la was also washed away in the flood torrents. The alternative route of traf­fic to Karachi was affected while the Quetta-Sabi Highway was closed for all types of traffic. According to offi­cials, after heavy rains and hailstorm in Pakistan-Afghan and Pakistan-Iran border areas of Balochistan, damages have been reported in many areas in­cluding Kech, Turbat, Mand and Balu.

Officials said that traffic was stopped due to damage to the alter­native route of the Hub stream as a result of high water flow last night. The PDMA said that a rain-giving system was developing over Mount Sulaiman and Kherthar Ranges, which was likely to have a major impact on Balochistan, Sindh and South Punjab border. According to PDMA, rain with strong winds, gales and thundershowers were also ex­pected after Sunday afternoon. Meanwhile, the Kaghan-Naran road is closed for all types of traffic fol­lowing the melting of a huge glacier, an official of the National Highway Authority (NHA) told here Sunday.