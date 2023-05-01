Share:

A case has been registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former Punjab governor Umar Sarfaraz Cheema at the Ghakhar police station, Gujranwala.

The complainant woman, Mehwish, claimed in the First Information Report (FIR) that the accused tried to abduct her at the ‘behest’ of PTI leader Umar Sarfraz Cheema and Tanveer Safdar.

The complainant also alleged that the accused individuals, including Farooq, Qudoos, Sadiq, Zeshan, and others, destroyed her crops by force of arms.

On the complaint of Mehwish, a case has been lodged in the Ghakhar police station, Gujranwala, while a police investigation is underway.

Last week, another case has been registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President and Punjab chief minister (CM) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

According to details, Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Gujranwala filed a case against PTI president citing a source report, in which the former Punjab CM has been accused of taking a bribe worth Rs2 billion for the contract of a development scheme.

Haji Tariq, the owner of the contracting company, SDO Highway Gujarat and previously arrested Sohail Asghar Chaudhry have also been nominated in the case.

The FIR stated that Pervaiz Elahi awarded the contract of constructing Gujarat Old GT Road worth Rs10 billion to Haji Tariq’s company by accepting Rs2 billion as ‘bribe’.