UNITED NATIONS - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is set to host a meet­ing of special envoys from sev­eral countries on Afghanistan in Qatar on Monday to discuss the situation in the strife-torn nation. “The Secretary-Gener­al will be in Doha, Qatar, on 1 and 2 May to host a meeting of special envoys on Afghanistan to reach points of commonal­ity on key issues, such as hu­man rights, in particular wom­en’s and girls’ rights, inclusive governance, countering terror­ism and drug trafficking,” his spokesman, Stephane Dujar­ric, said in a statement on Sun­day. “The meeting is intended to achieve a common under­standing within the interna­tional community on how to engage with the Taliban on these issues,” he added. In a late Saturday tweet, the UN chief said, “Reversing all mea­sures that restrict women’s rights to work is key to reach­ing the millions of people in Af­ghanistan that require human­itarian assistance.”