A man, recently returned from Dubai, killed his wife over petty domestic issues in Ahmad Nagar area of Wazirabad city in Punjab province on Sunday evening.

According to the sources, a husband killed his wife by domestic violence. The deceased victim was identified as Sadaf from Lambanwali area. The woman was married to the suspects approximately eight years ago.

The Ahmad Nagar police have registered a case on the complaint of victim’s father. The complainant has told the police that the in-laws of her daughter used to torture her and her husband used to fight with his daughter frequently.

The victim’s husband along with other three persons were booked for murder. The police said that the dead body of the victims has been shifted to Civil Hospital for autopsy report whereas police is raiding probable havens of the fleeing suspects.