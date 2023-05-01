Share:

The govt. implementing upon the Punjab Domestic Workers Act 2019 in letter in spirit, should register domestic workers with PESSI, issue social security cards to workers and increase their wages in proportion to the rising inflation.

These views were expressed by the speakers at a seminar today, organised in connection with May Day by WISE (women in struggle for Empowerment) at Lahore Press Club. A large number of women domestic workers and leaders of Women Domestic Workers Union joined the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Bushra Khaliq, Executive Director WISE, said women workers contribute to national economy in big way but their rights are being violated and incidents of violence against DWs especially child domestic workers is common. Despite the Domestic workers law in Punjab, they are not being registered with PESSI. She demanded of the government to register DWs and issue them social security cards.

President of the DWs union Shenaz Ajmal and general secretary Shazia Saeed speaking on the occasion demanded to implement the Domestic Workers Act 2019 in letter and spirit and urged the labor department to register their union at earliest.

Followed by the seminar a public rally was taken out in front of Lahore Press Club to amplify the cause of domestic workers. The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands.