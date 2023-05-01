Share:

LAHORE-Zeeshan Zeb, Abdullah Nawaz, Usman Butt and M Ammad qualified for the semifinals of the Men’s 2nd Torsam Khan PSA Satellite Series 2023 presented by XtremeLabs after winning their respective quarterfinals at Pakistan Navy Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex Karachi. In the first quarterfinal, Zeeshan Zeb beat Anas Ali Shah 3-0, 11/7,11/6,11/5, Abdullah Nawaz beat Azan Khalil 3-0, 12/10,11/3,11/8 in the second quarterfinal, Usman Butt beat M Ahmed 3-1, 8/11,11/6,13/11,11/7 in the third quarterfinal while in the fourth and last quarterfinal, M Ammad beat Abdul Qadir 3-0, 11/7,11/6,11/4.

The semifinals will be played today (Monday) at 12:00 PM.