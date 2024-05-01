Ambassador of Qatar calls on NA speaker

Ayaz Sadiq says Pakistan wants to bolster parliamentary cooperation, expand economic ties, enhance people-to-people contacts between the legislatures of both the countries.

ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has emphasized the need to further solidify existing fraternal bond between Pakistan and Qatar through expanding parliamentary cooperation, besides deepening ties in other socio-economic sectors. He expressed these views in his meeting with H.E. Ali Mubarak Ali Essa Al-Khater, Ambassador of Qatar, who called on him at Parliament House.

Talking to the Ambassador, Speaker National Assembly remarked, “Pakistan cherishes its historic brotherly relations with Qatar and desires them to take up to new heights through bolstering parliamentary cooperation, expanding economic ties, and furthering people-to-people contacts between the legislatures of both the countries”.

Referring to the parliamentary collaboration between the parliaments of both countries, the Speaker noted,” parliamentary diplomacy is quintessential in bringing two nations closer which are already tied in eternal religious and historic bonds”. He said that the Pak-Qatar friendship group in the National Assembly of Pakistan would be fully activated to bring parliaments and people of both countries closer. During the meeting, he also mentioned the invitation extended to the Speaker of the Shura Council of the State of Qatar.

Expressing his satisfaction over the economic cooperation between Pakistan and Qatar, the Speaker said that investors from Qatar can benefit from investment opportunities in Pakistan by investing in various sectors especially the energy and manufacturing sectors. He said that both Pakistan and Qatar should take advantage of each other’s experiences for the mutual benefits of the people of two countries.

Ambassador H.E. Ali Mubarak Ali Essa Al-Khater thanked the Speaker for his remarks and congratulated him on his re-election as Speaker of the National Assembly. He said,”Qatar attaches immense importance to its brotherly relations with Pakistan and the incumbent leadership of Qatar is keen to further enhance ties with Pakistan”. He also reaffirmed all-out support to Pakistan in all areas of mutual interest including socio- economic uplift of marginalized segments of the society.