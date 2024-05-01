Anti Polio campaign in full swing across Sukkur division: Commissioner

SUKKUR - The Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi on Tuesday said the seven-day anti-polio campaign, which began in three districts including Sukkur entered into its second day successfully. Chairing a meeting to review the ongoing anti-polio campaign, the Divisional Commissioner said monitoring teams have been activated and nine supervisors have been appointed to monitor the drive efficiently. He advised parents to come forward and play their role in ensuring vaccination of their children to eliminate the disease from society.