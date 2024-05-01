‘Charging higher price from farmers for Bardana unacceptable’

Lahore - If our farmers are worried, we cannot be happy either and the government must take care of their every need. These views were expressed by International Human Rights Movement (IHRM) Central Senior Vice Chairman Mian Shehzad Hassan Wattoo advocate in a statement. “Wheat is available for sale but charging higher prices from farmers for Bardana cannot be tolerated. Alas, our landlords and farmers are protesting on the highways to fulfill their legitimate charter of demand, but none of the lords of power and authority are ready to listen to them,” he said. Wattoo said a fair price should be paid. Wattoo further said if the farmers in Pakistan are deprived of their basic rights, perhaps no one other will get his rights. Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, instead of relying on her ministers or government officials, should visit the farmers directly in their fields and take immediate action. History will never forgive the rulers if the peasants are left at the mercy of the mafias.