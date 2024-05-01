China-Pak boosting coop for sustainable development in medical sector

ISLAMABAD - China and Paki­stan have emerged as pivotal allies in advancing sustainable development, especially in the crucial domain of healthcare.

This was stated by Dr Muhammad Shahbaz, Chairman of the China-Paki­stan Health Corridor and President of the China-Pakistan Medical Association (CPMA), according to Gwadar Pro on Tuesday. He emphasised their shared dedication to innovation and progress in tackling pressing health challenges and bolstering robust medical infrastructure.

Dr Shahbaz delivered a compelling address during the International Fo­rum on Science and Diplomacy, held as part of the 2024 ZGC Forum round ta­ble session in Beijing.

His speech echoed the event’s theme of “Promoting Science for Good, Sup­porting Sustainable Development,” highlighting the critical role of innova­tion in addressing global issues.

Expressing his deep pleasure and honour to participate in the event or­ganised by the Ministry of Science and Technology of the People’s Republic of China (MOST), Dr Shahbaz commended the dynamic potential of the gathering in fostering numerous opportunities for future collaboration among nations.

In today’s fiercely competitive glob­al landscape, Dr Shahbaz stressed the necessity for sustainable solutions. Governments, corporations, and SMEs recognize the indispensable role of in­novation in driving development, par­ticularly in light of the Fourth Industri­al Revolution, encapsulated in Industry 4.0, which serves as a catalyst for lever­aging science and technology for sus­tainable growth.

Dr Shahbaz praised the CPMA’s sig­nificant role in facilitating multidis­ciplinary cooperation in the medical field among China, Pakistan and Belt and Road countries.