China-Pak boosting coop for sustainable development in medical sector

ISLAMABAD - China and Pakistan have emerged as pivotal allies in advancing sustainable development, especially in the crucial domain of healthcare.
This was stated by Dr Muhammad Shahbaz, Chairman of the China-Pakistan Health Corridor and President of the China-Pakistan Medical Association (CPMA), according to Gwadar Pro on Tuesday. He emphasised their shared dedication to innovation and progress in tackling pressing health challenges and bolstering robust medical infrastructure.
Dr Shahbaz delivered a compelling address during the International Forum on Science and Diplomacy, held as part of the 2024 ZGC Forum round table session in Beijing.
His speech echoed the event’s theme of “Promoting Science for Good, Supporting Sustainable Development,” highlighting the critical role of innovation in addressing global issues.
Expressing his deep pleasure and honour to participate in the event organised by the Ministry of Science and Technology of the People’s Republic of China (MOST), Dr Shahbaz commended the dynamic potential of the gathering in fostering numerous opportunities for future collaboration among nations.
In today’s fiercely competitive global landscape, Dr Shahbaz stressed the necessity for sustainable solutions. Governments, corporations, and SMEs recognize the indispensable role of innovation in driving development, particularly in light of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, encapsulated in Industry 4.0, which serves as a catalyst for leveraging science and technology for sustainable growth.
Dr Shahbaz praised the CPMA’s significant role in facilitating multidisciplinary cooperation in the medical field among China, Pakistan and Belt and Road countries.