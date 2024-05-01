CTD launches probe into armed men’s attack at law enforcers

RAWALPINDI - The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Rawalpindi has launched probe into a deadliest armed attack by four suspected terrorists on Dolphin Force of local police that left a cop martyred while injuring another cop and a passer-by on busiest Murree Road Monday night, informed sources on Tuesday.
The four armed suspects, who had targeted the team of Dolphin Force of Rawalpindi police for chasing them for checking, likely had links with some banned terrorist outfit, they said. The suspected terrorists had also snatched two motorcycles from two citizens on gunpoint in Banni area where they reached by foot after committing a crime on Murree Road, the sources said.
Earlier, officials of the Police Station Waris Khan registered a case against the four suspects on charges of 302/324/34 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and The Anti-Terrorism Act 1997-7- on the complaint of wounded Foot Constable Muhammad Asim Naz. Reportedly, the police with the assistance of CTD and personnel of other intelligence agencies have managed to arrest two of the suspected terrorists and shifted them to an undisclosed location for further investigation.
According to the FIR, FC Muhammad Asim Naz told the police that he along with Constables Ismail Rauf, Muhammad Zohaib and Head Constable Sajjad Khan were on routine patrol at Taxila Bus Stand at 10:05pm in Saddar when they spotted a suspicious car (WF-ICT-161) with four persons on board. He added the cops of patrolling team signalled the car driver to stop for checking but he sped away towards Mareer Chowk.
“We started chasing the fleeing suspects who fired at us near Mareer Chowk but we all remained unhurt,” he said adding that the patrolling team alerted the other force about the car. The suspects later stepped down from the car and fired at cops. “Resultantly, I, Constable Ismail Rauf and a passerby namely Abdullah suffered bullet injuries,” the applicant told the police. After committing the crime, the gunmen managed to escape from the scene in the narrow streets adjacent to Murree Road.
The sources also disclosed that the four suspected terrorists came in Saddar area for medical treatment when the Dolphin Force cops tried to question them while assuming them suspicious. They said Dolphin Force cops also burst the tyres of the car being used by the suspected terrorists on Murree Road. They said the investigators of police and other LEAs have visited the private hospital and also grilled the medical staff and doctors besides taking CCTV footages and our record into custody for further investigation.
A senior officer of CTD, while talking to The Nation, said that a thorough investigation has been launched by CTD into the case that left a cop martyred and two others injured including a passer-by.
He said that the CTD investigators had visited the crime scene and collected CCTV footages.
He also said that the car seized by the police is non-custom paid. “The investigators had found photographs and some other documents from the car of suspected terrorists,” he mentioned.
Meanwhile, the funeral prayer of martyred cop Ismail Rauf was offered at Police Lines. SSP Operations Flight Lt (R) Hafiz Kamran Asghar, SSP RIB Arif Shehbaz Khan, officers of armed forces and many others attended the funeral prayer. Later on, the body of martyred cop was dispatched to his native town Chontra where he was buried.