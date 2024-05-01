CTD launches probe into armed men’s attack at law enforcers

RAWALPINDI - The Counter Terrorism Depart­ment (CTD) Rawalpindi has launched probe into a deadliest armed attack by four suspected terrorists on Dolphin Force of lo­cal police that left a cop martyred while injuring another cop and a passer-by on busiest Murree Road Monday night, informed sources on Tuesday.

The four armed suspects, who had targeted the team of Dol­phin Force of Rawalpindi po­lice for chasing them for check­ing, likely had links with some banned terrorist outfit, they said. The suspected terrorists had also snatched two motorcycles from two citizens on gunpoint in Ban­ni area where they reached by foot after committing a crime on Mur­ree Road, the sources said.

Earlier, officials of the Police Station Waris Khan registered a case against the four suspects on charges of 302/324/34 of Paki­stan Penal Code (PPC) and The Anti-Terrorism Act 1997-7- on the complaint of wounded Foot Con­stable Muhammad Asim Naz. Re­portedly, the police with the as­sistance of CTD and personnel of other intelligence agencies have managed to arrest two of the sus­pected terrorists and shifted them to an undisclosed location for fur­ther investigation.

According to the FIR, FC Mu­hammad Asim Naz told the police that he along with Constables Is­mail Rauf, Muhammad Zohaib and Head Constable Sajjad Khan were on routine patrol at Taxila Bus Stand at 10:05pm in Saddar when they spotted a suspicious car (WF-ICT-161) with four per­sons on board. He added the cops of patrolling team signalled the car driver to stop for check­ing but he sped away towards Mareer Chowk.

“We started chasing the fleeing suspects who fired at us near Ma­reer Chowk but we all remained unhurt,” he said adding that the patrolling team alerted the other force about the car. The suspects later stepped down from the car and fired at cops. “Resultantly, I, Constable Ismail Rauf and a pas­serby namely Abdullah suffered bullet injuries,” the applicant told the police. After committing the crime, the gunmen managed to es­cape from the scene in the narrow streets adjacent to Murree Road.

The sources also disclosed that the four suspected terrorists came in Saddar area for medical treat­ment when the Dolphin Force cops tried to question them while assuming them suspicious. They said Dolphin Force cops also burst the tyres of the car being used by the suspected terrorists on Mur­ree Road. They said the investiga­tors of police and other LEAs have visited the private hospital and also grilled the medical staff and doctors besides taking CCTV foot­ages and our record into custody for further investigation.

A senior officer of CTD, while talking to The Nation, said that a thorough investigation has been launched by CTD into the case that left a cop martyred and two others injured including a passer-by.

He said that the CTD investiga­tors had visited the crime scene and collected CCTV footages.

He also said that the car seized by the police is non-custom paid. “The investigators had found pho­tographs and some other docu­ments from the car of suspected terrorists,” he mentioned.

Meanwhile, the funeral prayer of martyred cop Ismail Rauf was offered at Police Lines. SSP Op­erations Flight Lt (R) Hafiz Kam­ran Asghar, SSP RIB Arif Shehbaz Khan, officers of armed forces and many others attended the funeral prayer. Later on, the body of mar­tyred cop was dispatched to his native town Chontra where he was buried.