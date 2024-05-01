Wednesday, May 01, 2024
DC visits OPD of BVH to inspect revamping

Agencies
May 01, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

BAHAWALPUR  -   Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa visited the Outpatient Department of Bahawal Victoria Hospital. He inspected the revamping work.  Superintendent Engineer Buildings Anwar Adil and Executive Engineer Buildings Muhammad Ijaz were also present on the occasion.  SE Buildings informed about the revamping work of OPD of Bahawal Victoria Hospital. The Deputy Commissioner said that the ongoing construction work should be completed on time with high quality.  The Deputy Commissioner visited various departments of the Outpatient Department and met the patients who had come and inquired about the medical facilities being provided.

