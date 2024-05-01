FIA installs e-gates at Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi airports

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has installed ‘e-gates’ at Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi airports for immigration processes like in the developed countries. According to FIA officials, the facility has been provided at Islamabad International Airport, Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport and Lahore’s Allama Iqbal Airport to provide fast immigration facility to passengers. A UAE-based company helped the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority in this regard.

Like the airports of developed countries, passengers at these three major airports of Pakistan will be able to avoid the hassle of long immigration queues and will be able to do their own immigration. The passengers must have an e-passport to use the e-gate facility, according to the CAA. According to the FIA spokesperson, the main purpose of the recent step by the immigration wing was to provide the best service to passengers and avoid long queues. However, he said, the move will not affect the FIA’s efforts against human trafficking.

The installation of “e-gates” will ultimately put an end to the hassle of travelers as they don’t need to wait in long queues to get boarding passes as they would now be able to obtain their boarding cards through the “e-gate” by scanning their passport and ticket. According to the CAA, the e-gate would rely on the data embedded in the passport biometric chip.