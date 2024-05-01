Finance ministry projects further easing of inflation rate in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Finance has projected a further easing of the inflation rate in Pakistan, with projections indicating it will hover around 18.5-19.5 percent in April 2024. “The inflation outlook for April 2024 continues a downward trajectory, attributed to the favourable base effect from the previous year and improvements in the domestic supply chain of essential items,” the ministry has stated in its monthly update and outlook report for April 2024. The inflation outlook appears moderate as the government is determined to reduce inflation by actively taking strict administrative measures. Increasing crude oil prices in the international market have prompted the government to raise domestic petrol prices. The rise in petroleum prices is expected to be offset by the government initiative to reduce wheat flour prices and administrative measures.

Inflation is projected to hover around 18.5-19.5 percent in April 2024. However, there are expectations of a gradual easing further to 17.5-18.5 percent in May 2024. For upcoming month, it is expected that imports will get some increasing momentum to stimulate economic activities and exports will continue to observe its improved trend. Moreover, remittances will remain around $2.3-2.5 billion. Considering all these factors, current account will remain in sustainable limit. The fiscal performance during Jul-Feb FY2024 reveals some positive developments alongside various challenges. On the positive side, the revenue collection has increased significantly, particularly, non-tax collection. Similarly, tax collection has not only maintained its pace but also exceeded the target during Jul-Mar FY2024. The revenue performance is an indication of improved economic activity, effective tax administration, and compliance measures. The government is striving hard to maintain this momentum to achieve the target for FY2024 through an effective revenue mobilisation strategy. However, a significant challenge arises from the growing pressure on expenditures, primarily driven by higher mark up payments. This has caused the fiscal deficit to widen during the first eight months of the current fiscal year. However, the primary balance surplus continues to improve indicating that the government can cover its primary expenditures. However, to deal with the challenges, the government is putting all its efforts into enhancing revenue collection, controlling expenditures, and maintaining fiscal discipline. During the first nine months of the current fiscal year, there is a visible sign of moderate recovery in macroeconomic conditions supported by encouraging growth in agriculture, receding inflationary pressures, and stability in external accounts. According to the available quarterly estimates, GDP growth in Q1 and Q2 of FY2024 is estimated at 2.5 percent and 1.0 percent, respectively. The positive momentum in the LSM sector since December 2023 is expected to remain intact for the remaining months of FY2024 mainly due to a significant rise in agriculture produce, higher export demand, improvement in Composite Leading Indicator of Pakistan’s main export markets alongwith anticipation of exchange rate stability. The fiscal performance indicates some positive developments on the back of significant growth in revenues; however, growing pressure on expenditures due to higher markup payments presents significant challenges for fiscal management. For a stabilisation path, it is imperative to ensure fiscal consolidation, to lay the foundation for progressing towards higher and sustainable economic growth.

The prioritisation of investment in agricultural infrastructure, diversification, and climate resilience strategies will remain a critical aspect. The other priority areas include enhancing market access, value chain development, and livestock promotion to ensure a sustainable agriculture sector. The LSM cycle usually follows the cyclical movements in the main trading partners, but since it is focused on the main industrial sectors and not on total GDP, it is somewhat more volatile than the cyclical component of GDP in Pakistan’s main export markets. The economic situation in the major export markets has been improving since October 2022 and now their cyclical component of GDP is above the neutral 100 benchmark for 3 consecutive month, as evident from the aggregate CLI of those markets. The cyclical component of LSM recorded above the potential level for the months of December and January FY2024, despite the challenging environment for the industrial sector. Nonetheless, the cyclical component of LSM is recorded below potential for February mainly due to the YoY negative growth of high-frequency variables such as cement dispatches, production of automobiles, textile production, etc. in the month of February. However, it is expected that LSM output will show positive YoY growth in the remaining months of the current fiscal year due to better crop production and improved foreign demand. YoY growth of LSM will also benefit in the short term from low base effects in the corresponding months of FY2023.