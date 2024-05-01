Gen Asim addresses conference on Pakistan-UK regional stability

Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir delivered a keynote speech at the conference on Pakistan-UK regional stability at the National Defense University on Tuesday.

According to the Public Relations Department of the Pakistan Army (ISPR), British Chief of General Staff Roland Walker also attended the conference while the nominated British Chief of General Staff General Sir Patrick Sanders was among the speakers.

Experts in various fields, defense officials, intellectuals and civil society representatives participated in the conference, added ISPR.

The conference is an important defense dialogue between the two countries. A 30-member British delegation is visiting Pakistan from April 29 to May 3 for the conference.

Earlier, Gen Asim met with the British generals and discussed matters of professional interest and development of bilateral defense relations, said ISPR.