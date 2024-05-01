Gold rates decrease by Rs2,000 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs2,000 and was sold at Rs241,900 on Tuesday compared to its sale at Rs243,900 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs1,715 to Rs207,390 from Rs209,105, whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs190,108 from Rs191,680, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs20 to Rs2,630, whereas that of ten gram silver went down by Rs17.14 to Rs2,254.80. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $19 to $2,316 from $2,335, the association reported.