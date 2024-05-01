Wednesday, May 01, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Gold rates decrease by Rs2,000 per tola

Gold rates decrease by Rs2,000 per tola
Agencies
May 01, 2024
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD   -   The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs2,000 and was sold at Rs241,900 on Tuesday compared to its sale at Rs243,900 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs1,715 to Rs207,390 from Rs209,105, whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs190,108 from Rs191,680, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs20 to Rs2,630, whereas that of ten gram silver went down by Rs17.14 to Rs2,254.80. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $19 to $2,316 from $2,335, the association reported.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1714447792.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024