Wednesday, May 01, 2024
Google marks World Labour Day with special doodle

Web Desk
5:03 PM | May 01, 2024
International

The Google on Wednesday changed its doodle to honour the achievements and contributions of the workers across the world.

The world is marking the Labour Day today to recognize the services and contributions of labourers around the world.

The google with its special doodle is also honouring workers’ role in society. The day is marked on May Ist every year. This special rendition of the Google logo aims to acknowledge the essential contributions and unwavering dedication of workers.

The new doodle portrays a vibrant montage of diverse workers discharging different duties, highlighting their key role in shaping daily lives. The doodle portrays the myriad tasks performed by workers which makes our lives easier every day.

This year’s Labour Day doodle serves as a powerful reminder of the ongoing struggle for fair labour practices and the importance of global solidarity among workers.

Web Desk

International

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1714542418.jpg

