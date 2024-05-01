Govt cognisant of value of labourers in national economy, says PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated on Wednesday his government was fully cognisant of the value of labourers and workers in the national economy, and called on the wealthy, businessmen, investors and industrialists to prioritise improving the conditions of workers.

Addressing a gathering of labourers and workers from different sectors at his residence in connection with the observance of International Labour Day, the premier said the country’s economic situation was challenging, but his government was striving to turn it around with collective efforts and sincerity.

Shehbaz said Pakistan would soon become a powerful country through the functioning of a fair system and on the basis of hard work put in by employers and employees, including workers.

He said the government was striving to bring about substantial changes in the national economy and to recover billions of rupees being wasted due to corruption.

Referring to his recent visit to Saudi Arabia, the PM said Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and other leaders desired to see Pakistan moving on the path of progress. A Saudi businessmen and investors’ delegation would soon visit Pakistan which would increase businesses and job opportunities in the country, he added.

The premier said that in the upcoming fiscal budget, his government would try to provide further relief to the labour class.

Calling on the business community and well-to-do members of society, Shehbaz said they should also think beyond their families and businesses and invest in certain education and health projects for the deprived classes.

“It was not an objective behind the creation of Pakistan that there would be a difference between the rich and the poor. Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah led the massive movement in which the people had offered huge sacrifices. The motive was the establishment of a welfare state in which everyone would have equal opportunities to excel in life on the basis of one’s capacity and ability and take the country forward,” he added.