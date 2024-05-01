Govt slashes petrol price by Rs5.45 per litre

ISLAMABAD - The federal government on Tuesday slashed the prices of Petrol and High Speed Diesel by Rs5.45 per litre and Rs 8.42 per litre, respectively for the first fortnightly of May 2024.

The prices of Kerosene Oil and Light Diesel Oil have also been reduced by Rs 8.74 per litre and Rs 5.63 per litre for the next fortnightly starting from May 1,2024. The prices of petroleum products have seen a decreasing trend in the international market during the last fortnight, said a statement issued by Finance Division. The Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has worked out the consumer prices, based on the price variations in the international market, the statement added. The prices of Motor Spirit & HSD for the next fortnight, starting from May 1, 2024, are accordingly being lowered, it maintained.

Following the reduction of Rs5.45 per litre, the price of Petrol will decline to Rs 288.49 per litre from the existing Rs 293.94 per litre. Similarly, the price of HSD will go down to Rs 281.96 per litre from the existing Rs 290.38 per litre following a reduction of Rs 8.42 per litre. After a decline of Rs 8.73 per litre, the price of Kerosene oil will reduce to Rs 193.08 per litre from the existing Rs 186.39 per litre. Similarly, after the increase of Rs 5.63 per litre, the price of LDO will go up to Rs 174.34 per litre from the existing Rs 167.80 per litre.

The new oil prices will be effective from May 1, till further revision.