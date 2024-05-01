Govt urged to setup task force to curb forced labour

LAHORE - In a fervent call to action, Syeda Ghulam Fatima, Secretary General of the Bonded Labour Liberation Front (BLLF) Pakistan, has demanded the formation of a specialized task force to eradicate forced labour and put an end to the gruesome trade of organ transplantation involving kiln workers. She made this impassioned appeal during a seminar organized by the BLLF in connection with the International Labour Day at Alhamra on Tuesday. Syeda Ghulam Fatima stressed to eliminate forced labor in all its forms, underscoring the need for kiln workers to be included in the social safety net. She highlighted the exacerbating impact of rising inflation on the lives of ordinary citizens, leading to an alarming increase in forced labour. Syeda Umme Kalsoom, Director General Labour Department Punjab vowed to take special measures for implication of labour laws at brick kilns. Sardar Ramesh Singh commended the BLLF’s efforts and pledged government support to combat child labor and human trafficking. Ms Jahanara Watto, Vice-Chairperson Social Protection Authority, introduced various services of her department and assured to include brick kiln workers for those services. MPA Bibi Waderi reiterated the urgent need for concerted efforts to end exploitation and increase wages for kiln workers. They proposed legislative measures to prosecute perpetrators of forced labour and provide compensation to affected workers. Following the seminar, a rally was organised where workers raised their voices for their rights and presented a list of demands, including increased budget allocations for children’s health and education, immediate economic support for unemployed workers, and enforcement of labour laws.