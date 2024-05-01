IHC seeks 'proof' ex-PM retained cipher

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday observed that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has no proof that cipher was retained by the former prime minister and it went missing from his possession.

The observation was made by a division bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb while hearing appeals filed by the ex-PM, who is the founder of the PTI, and his foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi against their conviction in the cipher case.

Earlier, defence counsel Barrister Salman Safdar had submitted a report of the foreign ministry regarding distribution of copies of the secret document. The report revealed that almost every recipient, including the former army chief and the chief justice, returned the copy “after a case was registered against the former prime minister.”

Special prosecutor Hamid Ali Shah briefed the court on how the cipher was sent to the PM Office from the foreign ministry. Chief Justice Farooq asked him if the FIA has any record that prove the ex-PM retained the cipher.

The chief justice asked him if there was any record that the cypher was handed over to the former prime minister. The prosecutor replied that former principal secretary Azam Khan testified that it was handed over to the ex-PM.