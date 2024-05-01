Islamabad IGP addresses police officials’ concerns

ISLAMABAD - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, held an orderly room on Tuesday at Central Police Office Islamabad, to ensure timely and prioritized resolution of institutional and personal matters concerning police officers.

The establishment of the orderly room aims to prioritize and address issues faced by police officers on a timely basis, emphasizing their welfare and issue resolution. The orderly room was attended by all divisions’ police officers.

During the orderly room, police officers brought forth both personal and official concerns before the IG Islamabad. Immediate directives were issued for the resolution of pressing matters, while directives were given to senior officers to address remaining issues promptly.

On the occasion, IG Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi highlighted various measures taken for the welfare of police officers, including initiatives aimed at improving residence facilities, enhancing healthcare provisions, and raising educational standards.

He assured all personnel of an open-door policy at his office, encouraging them to bring forward any concerns for immediate resolution. He further said that, the primary objective of the orderly room is not only to address the welfare, personal, and official issues of police officers but also to elevate their morale by prioritizing resolutions based on their well-being.

IGP Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi also distributed commendation certificates and cash prizes among officers who showed outstanding performance in “Nasha Ab Nahi” tehreek, informed a police spokesman.

He said that Islamabad Police officers are actively taking action against drug dealers in the city along with raising awareness among citizens.

In this regard, the IGP Islamabad held a meeting at the Central Police Office (CPO) in Islamabad with police officers who demonstrated outstanding performance in combating the drug menace.

He commended the officers for their good duty performance and rewarded them with commendation certificates and cash rewards. He emphasized that all police officers should accelerate their efforts to combat drugs and make the federal capital drug-free.