Karachi admin orders evacuation of unsafe buildings

KARACHI - The Karachi administration has issued an order to vacate contaminated buildings in the city. This decision comes after identifying several areas with structures deemed unsafe and at risk of imminent collapse. The directive follows the inability to vacate 556 buildings despite being classified as hazardous. Citizens have chosen to remain in these buildings due to their living situations. Recognizing the potential dangers, the administration is now prioritizing the evacuation process.

Karachi’s Commissioner has instructed Deputy Commissioners to expedite the assessment of these damaged buildings. A comprehensive report on their condition is expected within a week. This will likely be followed by a formal evacuation plan to ensure the safety of residents.