KU VC distributes certificates among students of first batch of UBIT

KARACHI - Vice Chancellor University of Karachi Dr Khalid Iraqi on Tuesday distributed certificates among students of first batch of UBIT, PlusW Japanese language, IT courses The certificate distribution ceremony of the first batch of the Data Science and Japanese language course offered by PlusW Inc., a global recruiting company based in Japan, in collaboration with the Umaer Basha Institute of Technology (Department of Computer Science), University of Karachi, was held at the KU VC Secretariat here. The KU and the PlusW had recently signed a memorandum of understanding to provide classes on the Japanese business language and training about IT courses, the latest tools, and technologies to students to prepare them for the Japanese IT market. According to the MoU, PlusW had agreed to a three-month short-course certification in Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, Blockchain, Data Science, Deep Learning, Machine Learning, and other technologies.

As per the MoU, the Japanese company had also offered to arrange Japanese language classes for the KU students so that they could easily communicate with the Japanese business community.

During the ceremony, the KU VC was briefed that different Japanese companies hired some students. On this occasion, the KU VC Dr Khalid Iraqi shared that this is a good initiative by the UBIT and the PlusW as they groom youngsters for the Japanese market. He expressed that students of the UBIT/Department of Computer Science are surely getting benefits from the MoU inked with the PlusW and hoped that the next batch would also get attention from the Japanese companies and the IT market. He mentioned that this initiative seeks to satisfy the growing demand for IT skills within the Japanese market.

The KU focal person for the UBIT and PlusW project Dr Nadeem Mahmood briefed the audience that a balanced blend of in-person and online classes was arranged for the students, and we have also combined engaging lectures, hands-on practical exercises, and valuable follow-up sessions to ensure continuous learning. The certificate distribution ceremony was attended by the students who have successfully completed the Japanese language course and IT certification, computer science faculty, KU Director Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization Dr Syeda Hoorul Ain, the PlusW Vice President Takashi Horiuchi, Deputy Head of Japan Centre Hafiz Muhammad Umair, Associate Global Business Muhammad Talha, Associate Global Business Nimra Qambarani were present online.