LCCI delegation visits BFC

LAHORE - A delegation, headed by the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Indus­try (LCCI) President Kashif Anwar, visited Business Facilitation Centre and reviewed the facilities of vari­ous federal and provincial depart­ments working for the convenience of the business community.

LCCI Executive Committee Mem­bers Fareeha Younis, Raja Hasan Akhtar, Ahmed Elahi, Shamim Akhtar, Waseem Yousaf, Mian Atiqur Rehman, Secretary General Shahid Khalil and other members were part of the delegation while the Incharge BFC Abid Saleem gave a detailed briefing to the delega­tion. BFC has 31 departments out of which 26 belong to Punjab while five belong to the federal govern­ment including EPD, LDA, PIEDMC, FIEDMC, Local Government, PFA, SNGPL, Energy, LESCO, PHE, Punjab Small Industries and others.

President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashif Anwar said that the one-window op­eration, consolidating services from provincial and federal departments under a single roof is the biggest re­lief for the business community as it is saving their capital and time.

The LCCI president also appreciat­ed the untiring efforts of the Punjab Industries Department and match­less cooperation to the business com­munity. He said that the one-window operation by the Punjab government is facilitating the business processes and has also improved the business climate in the province.

He said that the great initiative of the Punjab government has pro­vided business community a point where various procedures related to businesses requiring interaction with different government agen­cies are centralised in one location. Kashif Anwar said that Lahore and other Chambers of Commerce and Industry was calling for a long time now that there should be a one-window operation to facilitate the local and foreign investors. He said that Punjab one-window operation would not only encourage the for­eigners but would also give encour­agement to the local businessmen to put their money in new ventures.

The LCCI president said that the studies have shown that the regis­tered businesses are increasing in those countries where the one-win­dow facilities have been established. Kashif Anwar said that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Indus­try is the first-ever chamber of the country which has started one-win­dow operation for its members and many federal and provincial depart­ments are providing their services under one roof. He appealed to the business community to visit the one-window business facilitation centre and avail all the opportunities.